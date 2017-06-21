Feder: Lauren Jiggetts to join 'WGN Morning News'

Lauren Jiggetts, who resigned last April after 10 years at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5, is about to return to Chicago television as a Monday-through-Friday news anchor for the top-rated "WGN Morning News," sources said. Jiggetts grew up in Long Grove and attended Stevenson High School. For the full report, go to robertfeder.com.