Crime
updated: 6/21/2017 11:36 AM

Chain saw attack leads to attempted murder charges against Arlington Heights man

  • Jose A. Jaimes-Jiminez

Christopher Placek
 
 

A 27-year-old Arlington Heights man was charged Wednesday with attempted first degree murder for ramming his car into the victim's and attacking him with a chain saw, authorities said.

Jose A. Jaimes-Jiminez, of the 4000 block of Bonhill Drive, also faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery for the attack at a Golf Road office complex parking lot after 1 p.m. Monday. He is due in bond court in Rolling Meadows at 1:30 p.m. today.

Police said Wednesday Jaimes-Jiminez confessed to the attack on the 39-year-old victim, saying it centered around a woman the victim was dating and with whom Jaimes-Jiminez had a prior relationship.

Arlington Heights police gather evidence Monday afternoon in the aftermath of a chain saw attack at an Arlington Heights office complex parking lot.
  Arlington Heights police gather evidence Monday afternoon in the aftermath of a chain saw attack at an Arlington Heights office complex parking lot. - Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Authorities said Jaimes-Jiminez intentionally crashed his car into a vehicle driven by the victim and his girlfriend in the parking lot of a business where the two work at 559 W. Golf Road. After the vehicle collision, Jaimes-Jiminez took the chain saw and chased the victim, who ended up with cuts in the stomach, right hand, right elbow and left forearm, according to a police news release.

The victim was able to make it to his nearby office, where employees locked the door and called police. Paramedics later took him to Northwest Community Hospital where he underwent surgery Monday afternoon for his injuries.

Upon arrival, officers found Jaimes-Jiminez, wearing only boxer shorts, on the ground next to the chain saw. He was arrested without incident, police said.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the investigation and approved charges Wednesday morning.

