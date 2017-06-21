Cedar Lake Road to close in Round Lake

This map shows where Cedar Lake Road in Round Lake will be closed to through traffic beginning July 5 for work to replace the Squaw Creek culvert, as well as a detour route. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transportation

The Lake County Division of Transportation will be closing Cedar Lake Road to through traffic from Route 120 to Nippersink Road in Round Lake starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

The closure, expected to continue through the end of August, is necessary to replace the Squaw Creek culvert. A detour route is along Route 120 to Fairfield Road to Route 134.

The work is part of the project to reconstruct Cedar Lake Road from Route 120 to Nippersink Road. For more information, visit the the project website, http://lakecountyil.gov/3398/Cedar-Lake-Rd.