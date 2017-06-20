Two brothers, woman charged in Aurora police standoff after burglary

hello

Authorities have charged three people after a botched burglary Saturday targeting guns at an Aurora home turned into a five-hour standoff.

Lucas R. Perez, 24, of the 400 block of South Broadway Street, Aurora, and Sergio B. Perez, 25, of the 300 block of Prairie Avenue, Aurora, face felony charges of armed violence, residential burglary, unlawful use of weapon, aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest, according to Kane County court records.

The Perez brothers, along with two females, were arrested after a home burglary targeting a stash of guns at a home on the 300 block of South Western Avenue.

Police responded about 6 p.m. Saturday when they received a call about two men acting suspiciously after exiting a Honda Accord. The two women in the car, which was being driven by Claudia Sanchez-Gomez, 22, of the 300 block of Prairie, Aurora, were questioned by police and their stories didn't match. During this time, an officer saw the rear door of a home had been kicked in and heard the two men inside the home throwing items around, police said.

At one point, police said, Lucas Perez stuck his head out a window and ducked back inside when he saw police.

Authorities surrounded the home and called the homeowner, who said he had a "large cache of loaded guns of all types and sizes inside the house that were unsecured," according to police.

Over a five-hour span, the men yelled threats at police, broke widows, and pointed guns outside several times. At 10:42 p.m., one of the men pointed a shotgun at a group of Special Response Team officers forcing one of the officers to fire shots at the man -- but missing, police said. Around the same time, police shot gas canisters into the home and the two men surrendered around 11:10 p.m. but fought with officers while being handcuffed.

Sanchez-Gomez was charged with felony obstruction of justice; her bail amount and next court date was not immediately available. The other woman who was questioned was released.

The Perez brothers were taken to an Aurora hospital for cuts on their hands from breaking the windows, police said. No officers were injured.

According to Kane County court records, Lucas Perez was arrested twice in July 2011, once on residential burglary charges and the other for possession of a firearm in a vehicle by a gang member. He was sentenced to three years in prison on the weapons charge, records show.

Sergio Perez has previous arrests for burglary, mob action, street gang contact and marijuana possession, according to court records.

The Perez brothers are next due in court June 30. Their bond amounts were not immediately available. If convicted of the most severe charge, each faces up to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation.

Police said they believe the three defendants may be responsible for a home burglary that occurred between 8:40 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of South Randall Road where a computer, jewelry and other items worth $3,000 were stolen. Anyone with information should call (630) 256-5500.