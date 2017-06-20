Swedish Days kicks off Tuesday in Geneva

Shane Zhou of Naperville, left, poses with Viking re-enactor Garett Schweikhofer of Batavia as Zhou's friend Qun Gao (also of Naperville) takes their picture in front of the Sweden Våst tent at Swedish Days in Geneva. The tent features Swedish merchandise and entertainment. Daily Herald File Photo

Keeva Egan, 3, of Geneva rides her scooter in the annual Kids' Day parade at last year's Swedish Days festival in Geneva. She won first place in the Swedish costume category. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Geneva's Swedish Days Festival is one of the oldest, longest and biggest festivals in the Fox Valley area. It's been going on for 68 years, it's held over six consecutive days, and it has an enormous attendance ranging around 250,000 people.

This year's festival begins Tuesday, June 20, and continues through Sunday, June 25, and organizers hope for another successful event that helps local businesses and nonprofit organizations.

"The reason that we do this besides tradition is that it really showcases our town and everything we are and what a community town we are," said Laura Rush, Geneva Chamber of Commerce communications manager.

People are encouraged to attend each of the six days because every day will feature something different. Most activities are free, except for the carnival, and concerts, featuring a variety of musical genres, that will take place on the central stage and courthouse lawn all week.

"We're extremely proud that we have a festival that is this old," Rush said. "We really offer something for everyone and every age group."

Live music

Music kicks off Tuesday night with the group Boy Band Night. They'll pay tribute to all boy bands like Backstreet Boys, 'NSync, and One Direction. Wednesday evening will highlight music from the '50s and '60s; Thursday, 1970s; Friday, 1980s; and Saturday night they'll close out the program with the Four C Notes.

"They're a Frankie Valli band and one of the members has been in Jersey Boys so we know they're going to be phenomenal," Rush said.

5K run

Returning for the second year, the Swedish Days Lopp 5K race ("lopp," loosely translated, is Swedish for run) begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Gunnar Anderson Forest Preserve, 719 S. Batavia Ave. where it will start and end. Runners follow a scenic path along the Fox River. Kids ages 1-8 can participate in a dash that begins at 7:15 a.m. For the 5K, Rush said she's expecting about 300 runners. Preregistration is $35 online or $40 the day of the race.

"Our runners get a swag bag and a T-shirt, and a pancake breakfast is included in the price of the registration fee," Rush said, adding that they're promoting the race with the phrase, "Come for the Run, Stay for the Fun."

More detailed information on the race can be found here: www.raceroster.com/events/2017/11497/swedish-days-lopp-5k

The food

The pancake breakfast -- that's Swedish pancakes -- is open to anyone, not just runners. It will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Geneva Lutheran Church, 301 S. Third St., and costs $7 for adults/$4 for children under 12.

About 140 volunteers will be assisting at the festival this year, manning food booths that are run by the town's nonprofit organizations. Many regular fest goers look forward to fare that includes elephant ears, fried Twinkies, vegan burgers and pickle pops.

"Graham's is doing a Swedish lingonberry drink and a sundae," Rush said. "Our menu has everything from brats and corn dogs to a giant turkey leg. I mean giant."

Longtime Geneva resident Johanna Patterson and her husband and kids have been attending the festival for many years. Johanna's parents have lived in Geneva for 44 years and attend the Grand Parade, watched by some 45,000 people, every year on Sunday.

"The Grand Parade is just so much fun," Patterson said. "We always sit with my grandpa and my mom and we sit in the same spot. It's a lot of fun for kids through adults."

Patterson volunteers at the welcome table every year to help newcomers and regulars navigate the festival.

"Sometimes people want to know what time something starts or where they can find a corn dog," Patterson said.

Speaking of corn dogs, they're tradition for many families.

"We have our specific food that we always like to get," Patterson said. "The corn dog from the Lions Club and the corn-on-the-cob from the Rotary Club."

Kids' Day

For kids, the carnival and Kids' Day events are favorites. This year, the carnival will offer unlimited ride wristbands for $25. And Kids' Day will include an exclusive Kids' Parade.

"There are different categories and they can decorate their bike, tricycle or scooter," Patterson said, adding that her kids: Marin, 8; Emilie, 6; and John, 3, participate. "It's a big highlight for them."

The Kids' Parade will take place on Friday with a short route that runs from the library to just past the main stage.

Throughout Kids' Day, there will be jugglers, performances, and various acts on Third Street.

"It's just a whole day about them," Patterson said. "We love to do the face painting and the carnival. You know and see everyone and it's just a happy time."

Swedish culture

Finally, it wouldn't be right to have a Swedish Festival without a little Swedish in it, so Rush said Swedish Väst will be returning this year with Swedish music, crafters and people at the southwest corner of Fourth and State streets on Saturday and Sunday. Swedish folk dancing and gift items are among the offerings.

"We really wanted to bring back Swedish," Rush said.