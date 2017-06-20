Stevenson considering six-figure Under Armour sponsorship deal for athletic uniforms, gear

hello

Stevenson High School could collect up to $100,000 annually from a proposed sponsorship deal with athletic apparel giant Under Armour.

The offer would make Under Armour the exclusive manufacturer of uniforms and most equipment for all of Stevenson's varsity teams for five years, Stevenson High spokesman Jim Conrey said.

Under Armour approached the Lincolnshire school earlier this month, Conrey said. But instead of simply taking the company's money, Stevenson officials are going to seek competitive bids from any interested apparel suppliers.

A bidding process is legally necessary, Conrey said, because of the value of the purchases involved.

"Even though Under Armour initiated the conversation, at this point it's an open field," Conrey said.

An Under Armour spokesman couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Stevenson officials believe a sponsorship agreement covering all varsity sports would be a rarity in the Chicago area. Some schools have sport-specific deals with vendors, Conrey said.

Stevenson has 39 extracurricular athletic teams, from freshmen to varsity levels. Approximately 2,300 Stevenson students participate in extracurricular sports, Conrey said.

They wear gear from Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, Speedline and other companies.

Under Armour proposed giving Stevenson between $50,000 and $100,000 annually in exchange for exclusive apparel and equipment rights at the varsity level, Conrey said.

Stevenson's junior varsity, sophomore and freshman teams would be encouraged to purchase uniforms and gear emblazoned with the Baltimore company's UA logo.

"The focus on the varsity level is an acknowledgment of the attention that varsity results receives in terms of media exposure," Conrey said.

A sponsorship pact would significantly reduce the cost of uniforms and equipment, Conrey said. Prices would be reduced for parents, students or anyone else who wanted to buy Stevenson High athletic gear, too.

Revenue from the sponsorship would flow to different departments at Stevenson, but extracurricular athletics and the physical education department would be among the main recipients.

Any bids will be opened July 12, Conrey said. The school board could greenlight an agreement at its July 17 meeting.

If approved, a deal would go into effect immediately. But teams wouldn't have to switch gear until their next scheduled uniform purchase.

"If one of our fall sports (teams) wears uniforms or uses equipment by Brand A, and Brand B is the winning bid, that team could still wear Brand A this fall, but would switch to Brand B starting with the fall 2018 season," Conrey said.

If the sponsor doesn't make a desired piece of equipment, Stevenson would be free to use a different manufacturer. For example, Stevenson's football players wear Under Armour uniforms but Riddell helmets, and that could continue.

"We will continue to wear the helmet we feel is best for our football athletes," Athletic Director Trish Betthauser said.