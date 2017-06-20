Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/20/2017 2:38 PM

Reports: Explosive noises heard at Brussels train station

BRUSSELS (AP) -- Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square.

Broadcaster RTL quoted Fires Services spokesman Pierre Meys confirming that some kind of an explosion had happened in the city's Central station on Tuesday. Meys could not say what had caused the blast.

He could only confirm that firefighters were at the scene.

The Belgian capital's Grand Place, a major tourist site, was evacuated along with the station about 656 feet away.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport on March 22, 2016.

