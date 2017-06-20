Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/20/2017 9:28 PM

Nearly 500 cars pack Wauconda's Cruise Night

  • People gathered on Main Street the fourth annual Wauconda Cruise Night in downtown Wauconda Tuesday evening.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • The engine of this 1969 Chevelle SS gleams in the evening sun during the fourth annual Wauconda Cruise Night in downtown Wauconda Tuesday evening.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Bob Markko of Port Barrington, left, and Brian Donahue of Island Lake check out the engine of this 1965 Plymouth Satellite during the fourth annual Wauconda Cruise Night in downtown Wauconda Tuesday evening.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • People filled Main Street during the fourth annual Wauconda Cruise Night in downtown Wauconda Tuesday evening.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Car fans are reflected in the wheel of this 1959 Oldsmobile Super 88 during the fourth annual Wauconda Cruise Night in downtown Wauconda Tuesday evening.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Fuzzy dice hang from the mirror of a vintage car during the fourth annual Wauconda Cruise Night in downtown Wauconda Tuesday evening.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Christine Ishak of Skokie checks out the interior of this 1985 Jaguar during the fourth annual Wauconda Cruise Night in downtown Wauconda Tuesday evening.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Chris Mayer polishes his 2014 Shelby GT 500 during the fourth annual Wauconda Cruise Night in downtown Wauconda Tuesday evening.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Steve Lundy
 
 

Downtown Wauconda was packed with car enthusiasts Tuesday during their fourth annual Cruise Night.

Main Street was closed down from 176 to Bangs street and many adjoining streets were also closed to accommodate almost 500 classic Cars, muscle cars, hot rods, motorcycles and trucks.

The car show is sponsored by ACRES Group and Mike's Towing and is free to exhibitors and attendees.

It is held the third Tuesday of each month throughout the summer.

Upcoming dates are July 18, August 15 and September 19. The show runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.waucondacruisenight.com/.

