Nearly 500 cars pack Wauconda's Cruise Night

Downtown Wauconda was packed with car enthusiasts Tuesday during their fourth annual Cruise Night.

Main Street was closed down from 176 to Bangs street and many adjoining streets were also closed to accommodate almost 500 classic Cars, muscle cars, hot rods, motorcycles and trucks.

The car show is sponsored by ACRES Group and Mike's Towing and is free to exhibitors and attendees.

It is held the third Tuesday of each month throughout the summer.

Upcoming dates are July 18, August 15 and September 19. The show runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.waucondacruisenight.com/.