Dawn Patrol: Des Plaines reverses decision on wage law

Des Plaines reverses decision, opts out of Cook County wage law

Amid intensified pressure from business owners, Des Plaines aldermen voted yesterday to opt out of Cook County ordinances increasing the minimum wage and requiring paid sick days -- reversing an earlier decision. Two weeks ago, the city council narrowly voted to follow the county rules, which raise the minimum wage to $13 per hour by 2020 and require five days of sick leave a year for full-time workers. Full story.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer Donnie Wahlberg performs Monday at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles to raise money and awareness for Generation Rescue, a foundation that assists families affected by autism.

When it comes to raising money and awareness for autism treatment, Jenny McCarthy says nothing compares to the support she and Donnie Wahlberg have received from St. Charles and the Chicago area. Fans from across the state and beyond filled the Arcada Theatre on last night for a fundraiser and solo concert hosted by Wahlberg to benefit the charity Generation Rescue. Full story.

Wheaton fire blamed on air conditioner

A fire that damaged a Wheaton house was caused by the home's air conditioning unit, fire officials said. Full story.

Amtrak conductor recovering 'extremely well' from Naperville shooting

With a positive attitude and the nearly constant presence of family, the Amtrak conductor wounded May 16 on a train platform in Naperville continues his progress toward a full recovery, his wife and doctor said yesterday. Full story.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Protesters gather Monday outside Gene & Georgetti steakhouse in Rosemont as Illinois Republican leaders arrive for a fundraiser.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner yesterday pulled out of a Rosemont fundraiser for the state party where he was billed as a "special guest" after busloads of protesters unhappy with his position on the Affordable Care Act assembled outside. Tickets for the "Cocktails with the Congressmen" event at Gene & Georgetti steakhouse ranged from $10,000 for hosts to $100 for general admission. Full story.

Driver who killed woman in Aurora sentenced to 7 years

An Aurora man was sentenced to seven years in prison yesterday for killing an elderly woman and injuring a second person while driving a car when impaired, Kane County officials said. Paris T. Lisy, 24, of the 1700 block of West Illinois Avenue, plead guilty in May to two counts of aggravated DUI related to the crash on May 16, 2013. Full story.

Longtime Buffalo Grove trustee steps down

After 15 years on the Buffalo Grove village board, Trustee Steven Trilling is stepping down. The board's senior trustee, Jeffrey Berman, made the announcement at yesterday's village board meeting, where the board passed a proclamation honoring Trilling for his service to the community. Full story.

Body found in Crystal Lake retention pond

A male body was discovered in a Crystal Lake retention pond yesterday. An autopsy will be conducted today. Full story.

The Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates with Addison Russell after scoring in the seventh inning of Monday's win over San Diego at Wrigley Field. B - Associated Press

Willson Contreras hit a tying home run, Javier Baez scored the winning run on an error and Wade Davis worked out of a ninth-inning jam to lead the Chicago Cubs past the San Diego Padres 3-2 last night. Full story.

Weather

It's going to cooler today with a high of around 76 degrees. It will be sunny throughout the morning and then clouds and rain are expected to move in around noon and be intermittent throughout the afternoon. Full story.

Traffic

Traffic is already starting to slow eastbound at the usual spots like I-90 at I-294 and I-290 at Wolf Road. Full story.