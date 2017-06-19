Willow Creek Church tries to break record for biggest game of catch

Courtesy Rich ChapmanHundreds of people played catch Sunday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington in an attempt to set a new world record.

More than 1,900 people tossed baseballs back and forth Sunday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington in what they hope broke the record for the world's largest game of catch.

The stunt attracted 972 pairs of people with mitts and balls.

The current record was set on July 9, 2015, by members of the Cincinnati Reds and hundreds of fans. In all, 1,058 people -- or 529 pairs -- played catch that day, according to the Guinness World Records website.

The attempt now must be verified by Guinness in order to be recognized as the biggest catch.

The catch was part of a two-day event at the church called DadFest.