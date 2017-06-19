Report: Person chases another with chainsaw in Arlington Heights

hello

One person reportedly chased another with a chainsaw in Arlington Heights after a report of a vehicle crash on the 500 block of West Golf Road on Monday afternoon, according to the Arlington Cardinal.

A representative of the Arlington Heights Police Department said all officials who could speak about the report were at the scene, but that there was nothing inaccurate about the media report.

The Arlington Cardinal reported a crash with injuries was called in at 1:12 p.m. After that, a report of a person chasing another with a chainsaw was made in the vicinity of Golf Road and Highland Avenue.