Pedal Geneva project catches visitors' eyes

A decorated bike from Galena Cellars on Third Street sits on display as part of the Pedal Geneva project in downtown Geneva. COURTESY OF DAVE HEUN

We certainly have interesting pieces of street art in the Tri-Cities, from various sculptures to decorated chairs in St. Charles to decorated Bulldogs in Batavia and decorated fire hydrants throughout Geneva.

The latest is the creativity behind the decorated bicycles in downtown Geneva the past few weeks. It certainly catches the attention of visitors.

Where else are you going to see a bike loaded with crates of wine, or bakery goods, or flowers?

The Pedal Geneva project, in which merchants decorate a bike to match the themes of their businesses, will feature these interesting bicycles until early September.

The idea stems from a similar project during street construction in downtown Geneva 17 years ago.

Area residents liked it then, so the Geneva Chamber of Commerce brought back the concept.

Hit that gong:

My "experience" with gongs is pretty much related to watching "The Gong Show" years ago. I hear they are bringing that idiotic show back, so maybe there are a few more gongs in my future.

But some swear by the sounds and rhythm of gongs as a relaxation method, one that the St. Charles Park District will offer in a "Gong on the Lawn" session from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 7 on the south lawn of the Norris Recreation Center.

Those who practice this sort of yoga/meditation say that the sound of the gong helps balance the central nervous system and deep meditation.

That sounds far better than some buffoon bashing a gong on a TV show.

Information about this class through instructor Jenny Bergold for an $8 fee is available by contacting Andre Masconcup at the center, (630) 377-1405.

Houses still going up:

It was maybe 30 years ago at this point, but there was a time when events called "a parade of homes" were so common you didn't have to go very far before coming across one. They were generally a grand showcase for a few developers during what was a hot time for new construction.

Even more common was the construction of a new subdivision without a lot of fanfare or hoopla. After the recession, that image has been harder to find.

But they are still out there. And it points to more traffic coming our way on Randall Road.

The Trails of Silver Glen, from Pulte Homes, is a new subdivision taking form at Silver Glen Road on the east side of Randall. On the west side of that intersection, K. Hovnanian Homes is building a subdivision called Sagebrook.

In thinking back to my house-hunting days in the late 1980s, these areas remind me a little bit of when Randall Road was taking on its new shape in Geneva and Batavia -- and new subdivisions were filling the gaps.

So, yes, some new home construction continues to take place -- if anyone is having a hard time finding a home on the market and making an offer that is accepted.

That raffle grows:

A few months ago, we mentioned the community raffle that the St. Charles History Museum was conducting as a fundraiser, with the winner announced at Saturday night's annual Foodie Fest.

At last word a week or so ago, the raffle was standing to deliver a $7,500 prize to the winner, and that has surely gone up since.

Attendees who haven't secured a raffle ticket can do so at the event, which features plenty of St. Charles restaurants providing their best fare.

Tickets for the event are $45 for members and $55 for nonmembers.

As if that isn't enough excitement for the museum, it also plans to host a Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for that event are $25 for a family of four, and include game tickets, popcorn and water.

True community flavor:

Sure, the music on the main stage each night during Swedish Days should be considered the "headliners" for Geneva's grand summer festival this week.

But a lot more is going on each day, not the least of which is seeing friends and neighbors manning the food booths for their various organizations and clubs, and the local restaurant owners promoting their wares. That's the epitome of a community festival.

Another part of Swedish Days that always stops me in my tracks? The three-on-three basketball tournament along Third Street on Saturday.

It's always fun to watch kids and adults compete in this event, and on occasion I still spot a player or two who battled for their high school teams years ago -- and maybe even made it into one of my past stories for doing something special in those games.

dheun@sbcglobal.net