Former employee charged with robbing Bartlett golf club

A Naperville man who formerly worked at the Bartlett Hills Golf Club in Bartlett faces charges for the theft of money from an office safe there.

Clayton M. Gerlach, 28, of 9S300 block of Steadman Drive, was charged with one count of theft, a Class 3 felony.

A current employee of the golf club reportedly caught former employee Gerlach in the act of removing two bank deposit bags from the office safe about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, police said.

The current employee was able to recover the money at the scene, but Gerlach ran.

Bartlett police reported they caught Gerlach shortly afterward in the vicinity of Little John Court.