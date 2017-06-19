Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/19/2017 2:37 PM

Former employee charged with robbing Bartlett golf club

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Eric Peterson
 
 

A Naperville man who formerly worked at the Bartlett Hills Golf Club in Bartlett faces charges for the theft of money from an office safe there.

Clayton M. Gerlach, 28, of 9S300 block of Steadman Drive, was charged with one count of theft, a Class 3 felony.

A current employee of the golf club reportedly caught former employee Gerlach in the act of removing two bank deposit bags from the office safe about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, police said.

The current employee was able to recover the money at the scene, but Gerlach ran.

Bartlett police reported they caught Gerlach shortly afterward in the vicinity of Little John Court.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account