Elk Grove Village man accused of slicing relative with knife

hello

An Elk Grove Village man who prosecutors say was holding a knife when he lunged at a male relative was ordered held on $75,000 bail Monday.

Jose Roman, 27, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Prosecutors say Roman was at the home of relatives Saturday when he got into an argument with a female relative. Roman asked the male relative what he was staring at and became angry at him, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Alyssa Grissom.

Roman, who was holding a knife, approached the male relative and grabbed his throat, causing the man to fall backward, Grissom said.

Attempting to defend himself, the man grabbed at the blade, which Roman pulled away, slicing the man's hand, Grissom said.

Police arrived, recovered the knife and took Roman into custody, Grissom said.

He next appears in court on July 13.