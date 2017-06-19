Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/19/2017 4:33 PM

Elk Grove Village man accused of slicing relative with knife

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Jose Roman

    Jose Roman

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

An Elk Grove Village man who prosecutors say was holding a knife when he lunged at a male relative was ordered held on $75,000 bail Monday.

Jose Roman, 27, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Prosecutors say Roman was at the home of relatives Saturday when he got into an argument with a female relative. Roman asked the male relative what he was staring at and became angry at him, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Alyssa Grissom.

Roman, who was holding a knife, approached the male relative and grabbed his throat, causing the man to fall backward, Grissom said.

Attempting to defend himself, the man grabbed at the blade, which Roman pulled away, slicing the man's hand, Grissom said.

Police arrived, recovered the knife and took Roman into custody, Grissom said.

He next appears in court on July 13.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account