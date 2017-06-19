Dawn Patrol: Lake in the Hills horse facility evicted; 3 injured in Batavia crash

Lake in the Hills equestrian center evicted

A longtime horse training and boarding facility in Lake in the Hills has been shut down, leaving the village and others debating the property's future. Village leaders last week evicted boarders of the Silver Lining Equestrian center from village-owned property at 1109 Pyott Road. Full story.

Three people injured in Batavia rollover crash

Three people sustained nonlife-threatening injuries yesterday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash at Randall Road and Wilson Street in Batavia, authorities said. The driver of an SUV, which was overturned in a ditch, had to be extricated from his vehicle and was flown to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove for precautionary reasons. Full story.

Aurora standoff ends with four in custody

Charges are pending against two men and two women involved in a five-hour standoff over the weekend in Aurora that included police firing multiple gunshots at one of the suspects, authorities said yesterday. The identities of the men, ages 24 and 25, and women, ages 22 and 23, were not yet disclosed as police said they are continuing to question them before bringing charges. Full story.

Spotlight shines on District 15 young entrepreneurs

Budding student entrepreneurs from Palatine Township Elementary District 15 and the local chamber of commerce recently received recognition for a special program. The Palatine Area Chamber of Commerce's Young Entrepreneurs Academy allows students to gain skills such as critical thinking, accessing and analyzing information, persistence and problem solving, District 15 Deputy Superintendent Matthew Barbini said. Full story.

Rizzo leads Cubs over Pirates 7-1

Against the Pirates yesterday, Anthony Rizzo homered among his 3 hits to lead the Cubs to a 7-1 victory. The defending World Series champions took two of three in Pittsburgh and improved to 34-34. Full story.

Blue Jays end White Sox win streak

Veteran catcher Russell Martin hit a game-tying homer in the sixth inning to help rally the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-3 victory over the White Sox yesterday. The win snapped Chicago's 3-game winning streak and prevented the White Sox from tying a club record with a seventh consecutive win at Rogers Centre. Full story.

Weather

It'll be a relatively cool today with a high of 75 degrees expected. Most of the day will be partly cloudy, with thunderstorms possibly around 3 p.m. and rain around 8 p.m. Full story.

Traffic

Traffic in Chicago and most of the suburbs is moving at normal paces this morning. Cars are moving slowly on I-190 near O'Hare International Airport, however, and on the westbound side of the Kennedy Expressway approaching the airport. Cars are moving slower on I-294 approaching the airport, too. Full story.