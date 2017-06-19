Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 6/19/2017 4:30 PM

Bicyclist struck by van in North Barrington

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A bicyclist was critically injured Monday in a crash with a van in North Barrington.

Miller Road between Biltmore Drive and Rustic Drive was closed as of 2:30 p.m. as the Lake County sheriff's crash investigation unit reviewed the scene.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli, a 19-year-old man from Crystal Lake was riding on a bicycle north on Biltmore Drive just after noon when he turned right onto Miller Road to head east. The preliminary investigation showed the bicyclist turned into a full-size work van driven by a 29-year-old man from Fox Lake that also was traveling east, Covelli said.

The bicyclist was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with serious injuries, Covelli said. Further details are pending.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account