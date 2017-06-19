Bicyclist struck by van in North Barrington

hello

A bicyclist was critically injured Monday in a crash with a van in North Barrington.

Miller Road between Biltmore Drive and Rustic Drive was closed as of 2:30 p.m. as the Lake County sheriff's crash investigation unit reviewed the scene.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli, a 19-year-old man from Crystal Lake was riding on a bicycle north on Biltmore Drive just after noon when he turned right onto Miller Road to head east. The preliminary investigation showed the bicyclist turned into a full-size work van driven by a 29-year-old man from Fox Lake that also was traveling east, Covelli said.

The bicyclist was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with serious injuries, Covelli said. Further details are pending.