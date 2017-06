Bartlett man charged in stabbing

An 18-year-old Bartlett man faces an aggravated battery charge for stabbing a 22-year-old man with a pocket knife during a June 15 fight, police said in a news release.

Sam A. Petitte of Knollwood Lane in Bartlett was charged with a Class 3 felony after the fight reported about 10:50 a.m. that day.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to Central DuPage Hospital for treatment and was later released.