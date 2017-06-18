Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/18/2017 3:52 PM

Wauconda committee to discuss lake

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Wauconda village board's natural resources committee will meet Monday to discuss the police unit that patrols Bangs Lake, herbicide treatments on the lake and other issues. The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at village hall, 101 N. Main St.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account