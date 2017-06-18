The Wauconda village board's natural resources committee will meet Monday to discuss the police unit that patrols Bangs Lake, herbicide treatments on the lake and other issues. The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at village hall, 101 N. Main St.
updated: 6/18/2017 3:52 PM
Wauconda committee to discuss lake
