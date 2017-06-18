Navy stops search for 7 missing sailors after bodies found

Damaged USS Fitzgerald is seen at Yokosuka Naval Base, south of Tokyo, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Navy divers found the bodies of missing sailors Sunday aboard the stricken USS Fitzgerald that collided with a container ship Saturday in the busy sea off Japan, the Navy said. (Kyodo News via AP)

In this Saturday, Junes 17, 2017, photo, the damaged USS Fitzgerald is seen off Yokosuka, near Tokyo, Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship. The U.S. Navy says the bodies of sailors who went missing in the collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship have been found aboard the stricken destroyer. (Hitoshi Takano/Kyodo News via AP, File)

The damaged USS Fitzgerald is seen near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. destroyer collided with the Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off the Izu Peninsula Saturday, June 17, 2017. The USS Fitzgerald was back at its home port in Japan after colliding before dawn Saturday with the container ship four times its size, while the coast guard and Japanese and U.S. military searched for seven sailors missing after the crash.

The damaged USS Fitzgerald is being towed by a tugboat in the waters near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. destroyer collided with the Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off the Izu Peninsula Saturday, June 17, 2017. The USS Fitzgerald was back at its home port in Japan after colliding before dawn Saturday with the container ship four times its size, while the coast guard and Japanese and U.S. military searched for seven sailors missing after the crash.

A Japan Coast Guard ship, foreground, navigates the damaged USS Fitzgerald near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. destroyer collided with the Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off the Izu Peninsula Saturday, June 17, 2017. The USS Fitzgerald was back at its home port in Japan after colliding before dawn Saturday with a container ship four times its size, while the coast guard and Japanese and U.S. military searched for seven sailors missing after the crash.

The damaged USS Fitzgerald, right, is seen near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. destroyer collided with the Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off the Izu Peninsula Saturday, June 17, 2017. Seven Navy sailors were missing and at least two, including the captain, were injured after the U.S. destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan before dawn Saturday, the U.S. Navy and Japanese coast guard reported.

The damaged USS Fitzgerald, center, arrives at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. destroyer collided with the Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off the Izu Peninsula Saturday, June 17, 2017. The USS Fitzgerald was back at its home port in Japan after colliding before dawn Saturday with the ACX Crystal four times its size, while the coast guard and Japanese and U.S. military searched for seven sailors missing after the crash.

