updated: 6/18/2017 3:56 PM

Palatine council to consider day care proposal

Daily Herald report

Palatine village council members are scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 19, to consider a proposal for a day care facility to replace a vacant gasoline station, among other items. If built, the Children's Land Learning Center would be at 1295 N. Rand Road, south of Dundee Road. The council will be asked to approve a special-use permit to allow the daycare operation to proceed. The council will gather at village hall, 200 E. Wood St.

