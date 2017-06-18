Images: It was a hot one in The Week in Pictures

John Starks | Staff Photographer

Graduates gather under the American Flag and an overcast sky in the school courtyard before commencement exercises at Marmion Academy in Aurora last month. The grey sky seemed appropriate to the wet spring weather, and the flag seemed appropriate to the school with a military component. So I was able to make a moody, layered photograph that stood out from the rest for me. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.