Images: It was a hot one in The Week in Pictures

posted: 6/18/2017 10:00 PM
The Week in Pictures
Isabella Adkins, 12, of Grayslake has a bucket of water wash over her as she joins children playing at the Grayslake Park District Spray Park on Tuesday. The cool water made for refreshing play on the hot summer day.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
A new trail will run along Grass Lake Road near Lindenhurst and connect to an existing trail that leads to both the McDonald Woods Forest Preserve and Oak Ridge Park.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Megan Mirkovich reaches for the flag at the finish line of a Dragon Boat Race on the Fox River at Pottawatomie Park during the Festival of the Fox in St. Charles Saturday. She was the ''catcher" for the Cross Fit Enclave team of East Dundee.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Griffin Burgett, 2-1/2, of Lake Villa pulls out the largest brush available as he offers to help his grandfather, Larry Lemm of Antioch, paint on canvas during Lake Villa's Celebration of Summer 2017 at Lehmann Park Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Bob Cooper, of Fox Lake views an early 1939 Ford two-door sedan deluxe belonging to Jerry Gundersen of Antioch, during the car show portion of Lake Villa's Celebration of Summer 2017 at Lehmann Park Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Veena Ragavan, left, and Shirley Bond, both of Buffalo Grove shop for jewelry at the Arlington Heights Promenade of Art Saturday downtown.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Encompassed in their own smoke, Battery G, light artillery unit fires a 12 pound napoleon cannon that carry the projectile up to a mile and a half during the Elgin Civil War Experience, Saturday. Re-enactments of Civil War soldier camps and civilian life, Civil War era merchandise, local food vendors, live skirmishes, living history, Union and Confederate encampments, medical field operations and 1860s baseball were on display.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The Leman Middle School Mariachi Band performs at the opening of a new bandshell at Reed-Keppler Park in West Chicago Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Five-year-old Major Griffin pets the bluegill he just caught in the fishing derby, and reluctantly gives it up to dad, Eric Griffin, to throw back into the lake, during the Elmhurst Park District sponsored Eldridge Adventure Day Saturday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Nickie Pedrick, of Buffalo Grove appears to be texting a message from a mountain scene out west instead of the Arlington Heights Promenade of Art Saturday downtown.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Olivia Kunio, left, and Elidia Martinez, both 12 and from North Aurora, hug after completing their relay during the Gildan Esprit de She Naperville Triathlon Sunday at Centennial Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Women swim during of the Gildan Esprit de She Naperville Triathlon Sunday at Centennial Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Jerry Clements, of Carpentersville checks out some model trains during the annual Railroad Collectibles Show at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles Sunday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Mundelein resident Mike Poutre rides his bike on one wheel as he makes his way through the obstacle course during the 2017 Bike Rodeo in Mundelein on Sunday sponsored by Ray's Bike & Mower and Mundelein Community Connection. Families brought their bikes to have them inspected, learn about bike safety, talk with Mundelein police and firefighters, receive a free lunch and win prizes.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
We are responsible for shooting many graduations at the Daily Herald. It becomes challenging to find a new perspective on a traditional event. Often the best pictures come when the students are gathered together waiting to walk in the graduation procession. Kids are excited, nervous, and playful. Here a teacher is joking around with football standout Chick Smith prior to the Vernon Hills Graduation. I think their interaction makes a nice momenet. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Caleb Vaughan, 4, gets set for a leap into Lufkin Pool in Villa Park on Monday. Temperatures were in the mid 90s.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Dan David sands walls within a wildlife deck at the Cosley Zoo in Wheaton. The deck is being sanded and sealed with Australian Timber Oil for a more natural look.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Mark Richbell, of St. Charles and nearly 500 other ALDI employees donated their time throughout the day at the ALDI Disaster Relief Employee Volunteer Event at ALDI Corporate Headquarters in Batavia Tuesday to pack boxes, which will help Feeding America and the Northern Illinois Food Bank to be able to quickly and effectively provide assistance in times of need.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Pieter Breet, of South Africa sweats in the heat tossing setup boards on the ground for the ride Scooter as Elk Grove RotaryFest prepares to kick off its annual festival at Elk Grove High School on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
BMX flatland rider Matt Wilhelm, of Naperville jumps over volunteers from the audience during a show at Wauconda Area Library Tuesday. He also spoke about bullying, perseverance, bike safety, and character.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Roselle Mayor Andy Maglio places a flag along Rosebud Ct. in Roselle for Flag Day, Wednesday. Residents of Roselle had the opportunity to "subscribe" to have an 8' flag installed on their front lawn at 7:00 am and removed at 7:00 pm. The village is doing this on four Patriotic holidays; Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Three-year-old Andrew Leslie crawls out of makeshift car wash, watching the bubbles float around him during the Bubble, Bubble, Pop! program at the Wauconda Area Library on Wednesday. Children listened to stories, blew bubbles and crawled through a car wash in the Sunny Summer Stories series.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
World War II veteran George Brunkalla slautes as the American Flag is raised at The Greens senior-citizen complex in Elgin during the installation ceremony of a new flagpole on Flag Day Wednesday. He is a resident there.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Thunderstorm clouds move to the east over Rt. 47 near Elburn Wednesday afternoon.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Kyle Pleasant, working for Greek Delights out of Wood Dale jumps a fence while fleeing the rain on opening day of RotaryFest in Elk Grove Village.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Lights are reflected in the rain on a wet opening day of RotaryFest in Elk Grove Village.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
While owner and operator R.J. Monroe, of Indiana turns the propellor of his 1/3 scale model Steerman remote control airplane, two other club members hold the powerful, seven-motor airplane at the Fox Valley Aero Club airstrip in St. Charles.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wilson Hall is reflected in a pond at the Fermi National Acceleratory Laboratory campus in Batavia.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A Forster's Tern turns his head upside down as he shakes water off after diving into a pond near Wilson Hall on the Fermi Lab campus in Batavia.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Joe Ellenbecker, of Oswego puts together his Lego train display for Brickworld Chicago, at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center on Thursday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Brett O'Connor sings and Pat Girdaukas plays the saxophone as the band Sneezy performs during the first day of Libertyville Days downtown on Thursday. Festival attendees danced to the band Sneezy, watched the Miss Libertyville pageant, rode carnival rides and sampled the food at Church Street Eats.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears legend Dan Hampton hands a signed football back to Eric Cann, of Wheaton after he stood inline for an autograph from Hampton and Otis Wilson at the Kane County Cougars game Friday night in Geneva. Cann jokingly asked if Hampton wanted to sign his son Axel, 3 1/2 months, but was relieved when he said no.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Sasuke Judi, 9, of Des Plaines discovers firsthand what Taste of Des Plaines festival is all about as he chows down on a slice of pizza as his dad Eric looks on as day one of the festival kicks off.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The band Cleghorn play at the 31st annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games in Itasca on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Finley Montague, 7, of Naperville relaxes on a "Harry Potter Mystery at the Carillon" bench by Ken Markiewicz of Crayons Gone Wild. The bench, at Main Street and Jefferson Avenue, is one of 15 temporary benches installed by the Downtown Naperville Alliance and Naperville public works department.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Graduates gather under the American Flag and an overcast sky in the school courtyard before commencement exercises at Marmion Academy in Aurora last month. The grey sky seemed appropriate to the wet spring weather, and the flag seemed appropriate to the school with a military component. So I was able to make a moody, layered photograph that stood out from the rest for me. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
