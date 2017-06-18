Breaking News Bar
 
Town and Country Garden Club of Libertyville presents Hidden Gems Garden Walk fundraiser, Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Five homes and seven townhouse gardens will be featured. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the walk and can be purchased at: the Libertyville farmers market in Cook Park; village hall, 118 W. Cook Ave.; How Impressive! and Eclectic Design Source, both on Milwaukee Avenue downtown. Garden ideas for small spaces, as well as English, shade, perennial, pond and vegetable gardens, plus one certified wildlife habitat will be featured. Proceeds are used to support the beautification of public areas. Contact Joyce at (847) 362-8357 or email Lmoosegeib@comcast.net.

