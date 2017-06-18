Des Plaines state lawmaker hosting town hall on environmental issues

Democratic state Rep. Marty Moylan is hosting a town-hall meeting Wednesday. June 21, with the Sierra Club to talk about environmental issues in Illinois.

The event is 7 to 8 p.m. at the Prairie Lakes Community Center at 515 E. Thacker St. in Des Plaines.

"As I continue to go door-to-door and meet constituents in the district, I am always looking for ways we can provide a sustainable economy while being able to preserve our environment," Moylan said in a news release.

Moylan will be joined by members of the Illinois Sierra Club, the Illinois Solar Service and the Citizens Utility Board to discuss key environmental legislation. For more information about this event, or to RSVP, contact Moylan's constituent service office at (847) 635-6821 or email StateRepMoylan@gmail.com.