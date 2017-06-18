Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/18/2017 3:59 PM

Des Plaines state lawmaker hosting town hall on environmental issues

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Democratic state Rep. Marty Moylan is hosting a town-hall meeting Wednesday. June 21, with the Sierra Club to talk about environmental issues in Illinois.

The event is 7 to 8 p.m. at the Prairie Lakes Community Center at 515 E. Thacker St. in Des Plaines.

"As I continue to go door-to-door and meet constituents in the district, I am always looking for ways we can provide a sustainable economy while being able to preserve our environment," Moylan said in a news release.

Moylan will be joined by members of the Illinois Sierra Club, the Illinois Solar Service and the Citizens Utility Board to discuss key environmental legislation. For more information about this event, or to RSVP, contact Moylan's constituent service office at (847) 635-6821 or email StateRepMoylan@gmail.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account