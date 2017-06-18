Breaking News Bar
 
Art in Bloom returns to Cantigny Park

  • Morgen Rohlwing, 4, of Island Lake has a rainbow-colored wax hand made during her visit to Cantigny Park's annual Art in Bloom art show on Sunday.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Johnie Dobson, left, of Rome, Georgia talks with Lake Zurich artist Jeff Chiu about his pottery during Cantigny Park's annual Art in Bloom art show on Sunday.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Lisa and Steve Saylors of Villa Park shop for some artwork from "Girly Steel" during Cantigny Park's annual Art in Bloom art show on Sunday.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Visitors check out the art work Sunday during Cantigny Park's annual Art in Bloom art show.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

If there's one constant this summer at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, it's change.

On one side of the park, crews are working to renovate the First Division Museum to place a greater emphasis on the role of the Army's Big Red One since the first Gulf War.

On the other side, different crews are working to redesign some of the park's many gardens.

But some things haven't changed, including Cantigny's annual Art in Bloom festival that returned this Father's Day weekend with roughly 75 artists displaying a variety of works. The juried show traditionally attracts thousands of visitors to check out the art exhibited in tents on the Parade Ground outside the Visitor Center.

Cantigny spokesman Jeff Reiter said organizers know there are many summer art shows, "but Art in Bloom stands above because of the venue."

Indeed, even with all the work this summer, visitors on Sunday still could check out the Robert McCormick mansion and the bulk of the gardens. There also was plenty of free music and a sampling of food trucks.

