Arbortheater concert series

The Arbortheater summer concert series in Vernon Hills kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, with music from Generation, playing favorites spanning various eras. Concerts are scheduled for select Thursday evenings at the Arbortheater, 50 S. Fairway Drive, northwest of the Vernon Hills Athletic Complex. Visitors can bring a blanket and picnic basket to enjoy the open air stage. In case of rain, concerts move to the Sullivan Center, 635 N. Aspen Drive. Visit http://www.vernonhills.org/98/Arbortheater-Concerts.