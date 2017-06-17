Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Jacob R. Stidham 34, of the 1600 block of West Fremont, Arlington Heights, was arrested around 7:49 p.m. June 3 at hie home and charged with criminal trespass to vehicle. The report said the incident happened around 6 p.m. June 3. A court date is July 17.

• Thieves stole a purse between 7:30 and 8 p.m. June 15 out of a customer's shopping cart in a store lot at 800 W. Dundee Road. Contents included $100, credit cards, and ID.

• Burglars stole a wallet between 5 p.m. June 14 and 5:30 a.m. June 15 out of a Honda CR-V in a driveway on the 1200 block of Weston Drive. Offenders used a debit card in the wallet to make unauthorized purchases.

• Thieves stole a purse around 1:15 p.m. June 15 out of a customer's shopping cart in a store lot at 550 E. Golf Road. Contents included $1,500.

• Someone stole a purse between 8:15 and 10:30 p.m. June 14 out of a women's dressing room at Kohl's, 800 W. Dundee Road.

• Thieves stole a muted green 2013 Ford Escape between 9:20 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. June 14 out of a parking garage at Northwest Community Hospital Busse Center, 880 W. Central Road.

• Burglars stole three chain saws, a portable drill, two radios, a power washer, a leaf blower and a hedge trimmer between 5 p.m. June 13 and 7 a.m. June 14 out of a storage shed at Memory Gardens, 2501 E. Euclid Ave. Value was estimated at $1,200.

• Thieves stole a men's tan 10-speed bicycle between 8:30 and 10 p.m. June 13 from the front parkway on the 2600 block of North Waterman. Value was estimated at $300.

Bartlett

• A vandal hurled a rock around 8:58 p.m. June 7 that broke a vehicle window, causing injuries, at Route 59 and Stearns Road.

• Vandals cut the convertible top around 9 a.m. June 7 on a vehicle on the 1300 block of Blackhawk Lane. Damage was estimated at $700.

Des Plaines

• Burglars stole a designer watch, a gold chain, laptop computer and digital camera between 1 p.m. June 2 and 9:10 p.m. June 4 out of a home on the 100 block of Ambleside Road.

• Someone took a cellphone between noon and 12:15 p.m. June 3 from a slot machine at Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Road. The owner left her phone there by mistake and discovered it was gone when she returned.

• Burglars forced open the front door between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 6 at a home on the 2100 block of Chase Avenue and stole an unknown number of gold necklaces, gold and silver rings and watches out of a jewelry box in a bedroom. Value was estimated at $3,500.

• A man used a suspicious ID card and debit card around 1:40 p.m. June 2 at Jewel-Osco, 1500 Lee St. He purchased a fruit snack valued at $9 and a $350 MasterCard gift card. He tried to make another transaction for a second MasterCard in the amount of $350 but it was declined.

• A man was seen taking a player's wallet after he dropped it at a table game around 11 p.m. May 28 in Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Road. Contents included $200, an immigration green card, driver's license and various debit/credit cards.

• Thieves stole a cellphone between 2 and 5 p.m. May 24 out of a home on the 1700 block of Farwell Avenue.

• Burglars stole two gas-powered saws between noon and 3 p.m. June 2 out of an unlocked passenger's-side storage compartment on a Ford F-150 on the 700 block of Devonshire Drive.

Elk Grove Village

• Thieves stole a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder between 10:30 p.m. June 4 and 9 a.m. June 5 from a driveway on the 1000 block of Florida Lane. The key had been left in the vehicle. Value was estimated at $20,000.

• Burglars stole an iPad and loose change between 9 p.m. June 6 and 12:40 p.m. June 7 out of an unlocked 2015 Hyundai Sonata on the 700 block of Bordeaux Court. Value was estimated at $510.

Hanover Park

• Vandals shot BB-gun pellets around 11:30 a.m. June 6 that broke a window on the 2400 block of Leslie.

Mount Prospect

• Vandals sprayed paint between June 2 and 6 on a white metal door in Lions Park Band Shell, 411 S. Maple. Offenders also wrote with black marker on brick work on a column used to honor fallen Mount Prospect veterans. Damage was estimated at $30.

Schaumburg

•Natasha Mitri, 54, of the 0-100 block of Sienna Drive, Glendale Heights, was arrested around 6:02 p.m. May 11 at Macy's in Woodfield Mall, and charged with local ordinance retail theft. The report said a security agent saw her take merchandise valued at $119. A court date is June 20.

Streamwood

• Gregg M. Weiner, 43, of West Goldmine Road, Pearl City, was arrested around 3:35 p.m. June 7 at Wal-Mart, 850 S. Barrington Road, and charged with disorderly conduct. The report said Weiner got on the floor and looked up a woman's dress. A court date is July 5.