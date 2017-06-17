Breaking News Bar
 
Libertyville Days parade hits the street

  • Connor Spoden of Grayslake helps to hold up a giant flag courtesy of Advocate Condell Medical Center during the Libertyville Days Parade on Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • A giant Uncle Sam floats over the Libertyville Days Parade in downtown Libertyville Saturday, courtesy of the Libertyville Running Club.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • The Wacky Wheeler makes his way down Milwaukee Avenue during the Libertyville Days Parade in downtown Libertyville Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Robin Ames of Heritage Church in Libertyville helps with the giant floating Dalmatian during the Libertyville Days Parade in downtown Libertyville Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • A Shriner has trouble restarting his magic carpet ride during the Libertyville Days Parade in downtown Libertyville Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Nikola Mirotic of the Chicago Bulls rides along with St. Basil's Serbian Orthodox Church in Lake Forest, during the Libertyville Days Parade in downtown Libertyville Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Libertyville Days festival kicked into high gear Saturday with one of its highlight events -- the annual parade.

People of all ages lined Milwaukee Avenue as the parade moved from the Metra Train Station in downtown south to Rockland Road.

This year's theme focused on Libertyville High School's 100th anniversary. The grand marshall was lifelong Libertyville resident and retired Libertyville High School teacher Dale Eggert. Eggert remains the school's wrestling coach.

The parade included marching bands, Shriner groups, clowns, horses and the McNulty Irish Dancers. The festival wraps up Sunday with a watermelon and hot dog eating contest, a bags tournament, police and fire department's safety program and display, an arts and crafts fair, food, rides and entertainment.

For a schedule of events, visit www.libciviccenter.org/libertyville-days.

