Libertyville Days parade hits the street

The Libertyville Days festival kicked into high gear Saturday with one of its highlight events -- the annual parade.

People of all ages lined Milwaukee Avenue as the parade moved from the Metra Train Station in downtown south to Rockland Road.

This year's theme focused on Libertyville High School's 100th anniversary. The grand marshall was lifelong Libertyville resident and retired Libertyville High School teacher Dale Eggert. Eggert remains the school's wrestling coach.

The parade included marching bands, Shriner groups, clowns, horses and the McNulty Irish Dancers. The festival wraps up Sunday with a watermelon and hot dog eating contest, a bags tournament, police and fire department's safety program and display, an arts and crafts fair, food, rides and entertainment.

For a schedule of events, visit www.libciviccenter.org/libertyville-days.