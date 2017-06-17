Breaking News Bar
 
Lake Villa man charged with supplying fatal dose of heroin

  • Glenn E. Trauthwein

    Glenn E. Trauthwein

 
Anna Marie Kukec
 
 

Glenn E. Trauthwein, 35, of the 100 block of N. Milwaukee Avenue, was arrested Thursday and charged with a drug-induced homicide, a class X felony, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class 2 felony.

He was charged in the March 3 death of Colleen J. Todorovic, 33, who was found unresponsive in a single-family home on the 18700 block of West Highfield Drive in unincorporated Gurnee.

"This is yet another tragic example of the effect heroin has in our community," Sheriff Mark Curran said in a news release. "The Lake County Sheriff's Gang Task Force will continue making it a top priority identifying and arresting drug dealers who choose to sell these poisons on our streets."

Deputies found Todorovic unconscious and not breathing. They administered the opioid overdose antidote Naloxone, while unsuccessfully attempting lifesaving measures, police said.

Electronic devices and interviews during the task force's investigation led to Trauthwein. No one else was involved in the death, said Covelli.

A warrant then was issued for Trauthwein, who was arrested at his home Thursday, and remains at the Lake County jail. His next court date is July 6.

