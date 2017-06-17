Kids reel in fun at South Elgin's Tuna Kahuna

South Elgin's Tuna Kahuna fishing contest was a success again for the 22nd year, despite a few sprinkles Saturday morning in Blackhawk Park.

"The Kiwanis Club started the fishing derby way back when," said Shane Hamilton of South Elgin, who has served as superintendent of parks and recreation for 18 years. "I volunteered for the event before I started working for the village. The whole focus was putting children and their fathers together and just letting them have an experience together.

"Then the Kiwanis Club disbanded and we grabbed it at Parks and Recreation and kept it going," he added.

Mazen El-Azhari, 9, of South Elgin came with his mom Michelle El-Azhari and grandfather John Cramer, who continually re-baited his grandson's hook.

"Last year I caught a bunch of bluegill," Mazen said.

This year, he wasn't as fortunate. The fish kept wriggling free of the hook as he reeled them in.

"It's all about the kids," Hamilton said. "If we can turn a kid on to fishing and continue that on through life, that's really our goal."