Elgin Route 31 partially closes for main break

Route 31 is partially closed to southbound traffic because of a water main breakage, officials say.
A "road hazard" has closed southbound Route 31 at Kimball Street and northbound at Highland Avenue, according to a post on the Elgin Police Department Facebook page Saturday.
Police were not immediately available to comment.
Elgin Fire Battalion Chief Tim Michaels said officials are handling a water main breakage that ruptured the concrete on Route 31.
Police asked drivers to find an alternate route.
