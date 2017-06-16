Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/16/2017 2:34 PM

West Chicago man faces gun, drug charges

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Jose Cardenas

    Jose Cardenas

 
Daily Herald report

A 26-year-old West Chicago man faces numerous charges after authorities say he fired several shots last week at a vehicle with several people inside.

No injuries were reported, but Jose Cardenas of the 300 block of High Street was charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon; possession of cocaine, heroin and cannabis; possession of a weapon by a felon; and possession of ammunition by a felon.

DuPage County Judge Joseph Bugos set his bond at $200,000 Friday when Cardenas appeared before him in bond court.

Authorities say Cardenas was in a vehicle about 3:45 a.m. on June 10 when he opened fire on the other vehicle. He was taken into custody Thursday without incident at his workplace.

The aggravated discharge of a weapon charge stems from the June 10 case; the other charges stem from his Thursday arrest.

"The allegations against this defendant are very serious and will be met with the full force of the law," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. "Thankfully, no one in the vehicle or any innocent bystanders were injured by the brazen behavior alleged against Mr. Cardenas."

Cardenas' next court date is June 26 in front of Judge Brian Telander.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account