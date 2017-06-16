West Chicago man faces gun, drug charges

A 26-year-old West Chicago man faces numerous charges after authorities say he fired several shots last week at a vehicle with several people inside.

No injuries were reported, but Jose Cardenas of the 300 block of High Street was charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon; possession of cocaine, heroin and cannabis; possession of a weapon by a felon; and possession of ammunition by a felon.

DuPage County Judge Joseph Bugos set his bond at $200,000 Friday when Cardenas appeared before him in bond court.

Authorities say Cardenas was in a vehicle about 3:45 a.m. on June 10 when he opened fire on the other vehicle. He was taken into custody Thursday without incident at his workplace.

The aggravated discharge of a weapon charge stems from the June 10 case; the other charges stem from his Thursday arrest.

"The allegations against this defendant are very serious and will be met with the full force of the law," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. "Thankfully, no one in the vehicle or any innocent bystanders were injured by the brazen behavior alleged against Mr. Cardenas."

Cardenas' next court date is June 26 in front of Judge Brian Telander.