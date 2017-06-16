Two girls shot at Chicago school picnic

Khia Shanks, an eighth-grader who graduated Thursday, was making water balloons for the big water-balloon fight -- a normal occurrence at end-of-year school picnics across the country.

But this end-of-year event at Warren Elementary on the Far South Side ended up being anything but normal.

Instead of balloons flying, there were bullets.

"The kids were running around the playground playing with water balloons," 14-year-old Khia said. "I went outside and saw a black van drive by and someone fired about five shots.

"I ran inside. I was in shock."

Two of her schoolmates, ages 7 and 13, ended up being shot, Chicago police said.

