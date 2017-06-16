Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/16/2017 6:51 PM

Two girls shot at Chicago school picnic

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

Khia Shanks, an eighth-grader who graduated Thursday, was making water balloons for the big water-balloon fight -- a normal occurrence at end-of-year school picnics across the country.

But this end-of-year event at Warren Elementary on the Far South Side ended up being anything but normal.

Instead of balloons flying, there were bullets.

"The kids were running around the playground playing with water balloons," 14-year-old Khia said. "I went outside and saw a black van drive by and someone fired about five shots.

"I ran inside. I was in shock."

Two of her schoolmates, ages 7 and 13, ended up being shot, Chicago police said.

For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account