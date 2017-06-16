Three more suspects arrested in McHenry County slaying, burglary

Three more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man shot in his home in unincorporated McHenry County, authorities said.

Charles A. Campo, 31, of McHenry is being held on $5 million bail after being charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and residential burglary in the May 27 slaying of Donald Jouravleff, according to a McHenry County sheriff's news release on Friday.

The sheriff's office on Friday also arrested Byron Howard, 35, of Wonder Lake, and Adam Morris, 44, of McCullom Lake.

Howard is charged with murder, home invasion and residential burglary; he is due in bond court Saturday morning, according to the McHenry County sheriff's website.

No information was immediately available about Morris' charges and bond court date.

Jouravleff was shot about 1 a.m. May 27 in his home on West Davis Avenue, near McHenry. He died later that day at Centegra McHenry Medical Center.

Jared J. Fox, 25, of Wonder Lake was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, home invasion and residential burglary. His bail was set at $2.5 million.

A witness told police that two men entered the home, shot Jouravleff and stole his money.

The suspects were described as a short, white man wearing dark clothing and a white mask and a black man wearing a black do-rag with a neon green bandanna covering his face, a black hoodie, dark pants, and tan shoes or boots.

A dark pickup truck and a dark, mid-size SUV, both with loud exhausts, were seen in the area at the time of the shooting, police said.

"This is further evidence of the determination and excellence of the investigators involved in this case. It reflects the continued pursuit to bring justice and resolution for this heinous crime," McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim said in the release.

The investigation remains active, and the public is being asked for help identifying anyone else involved in the crime by calling the McHenry County major investigation assistance team tip line at (815) 363-2201. Information leading to arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.