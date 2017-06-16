District 21 welcomes board member, debates free lunch program

The Wheeling Township Elementary District 21 board approved Liz Richards as assistant principal at Holmes Middle School during Thursday night's meeting at the Gill Administration Center. Submitted by Kara Beach

Jennifer Tani, middle, is sworn in by Wheeling Township Elementary District 21 Board of Education President Phil Pritzker Thursday night at the Gill Administration Center while Superintendent Kate Hyland watches. Submitted by Kara Beach

From left, Wheeling Township Elementary District 21 Board of Education President Phil Pritzker, newly appointed member Jennifer Tani and Superintendent Kate Hyland at Thursday's meeting. Submitted by Kara Beach

The vacant spot created by Jeff Battinus' resignation from the Wheeling Township Elementary District 21 Board of Education was filled Thursday night with the appointment of Jennifer Tani.

Members of the board appointed Tani, of Buffalo Grove, at the Gill Administration Center, and President Phil Pritzker led the oath of office.

She will serve the remainder of Battinus' term, which runs until April 2019. He resigned due to his election to the Wheeling Township board.

She is the assistant vice president of Community Engagement at Roosevelt University. She has previously held professional positions with Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Illinois and United Way of Metropolitan Chicago.

Additionally, the board approved the hire of Liz Richards as the assistant principal at Holmes Middle School, effective July 1. Richards attended Holmes Middle School herself. She is an assistant principal in Cicero School District 99, and previously was dean of students and a middle school reading/language arts teacher in Cicero.

While the rest of the meeting moved like clockwork, one item caused a stir -- the federally subsidized free breakfast and lunch program.

Eight schools with more than 4,000 students will qualify to grant free breakfast and lunch to all students, based on the high number of their students who qualify for the program because of low income, said Director of Business Services Dan Oberg.

"It is an alternative to collecting, approving and verifying household eligibility applications," he said.

Board members were split on the program's blanket coverage.

"Talk about how government wastes money," Arlen Gould said. "If I'm making $150,000 a year, my kids get a free lunch even though they don't need a free lunch? ... It's like when (former Illinois governor Rod) Blagojevich wanted to give everyone a free ride on the CTA."

"A lot of those students, though, get all of the a la carte items," board Secretary Debbi McAtee said. "They don't go through the standard lunch program, so they would still be paying."

"There are people who hit a certain income level that still struggle even though they are just outside of that particular level, so let's look at it as a positive in helping people who are not accessing the things they need," board Vice President Staci Allan said.

Items approved include the purchase of 775 Chromebooks for $236,801 and spending $467,383 to buy Epson LCD projectors, wall mounts and equipment from CDW-G and to have Tierney Brothers Inc. install the equipment.