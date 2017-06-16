Dawn Patrol: Try Elmhurst Road diverging diamond today

After months of preparation, Illinois tollway and state engineers will throw the switch on an innovative diverging diamond configuration on Elmhurst Road at I-90 this morning. The technology requires drivers to think counterintuitively as they will briefly switch onto the left side of the road to avoid making turns against oncoming vehicles. Full story.

Suspect charged in McHenry County burglary, shooting death

Jared J. Fox of Wonder Lake has been charged in the home invasion death of a McHenry man in late May, McHenry County sheriff's officials said yesterday. Donald P. Jouravleff, 52, was found shot and wounded around 1 a.m. May 27 in his home on the 1800 block of Davis Avenue near the Route 176 Fox River bridge in an unincorporated area near McHenry. Full story.

Cullerton: No stopgap budget will pass Senate

Illinois Senate President John Cullerton told the Daily Herald yesterday that his Democratic-led chamber won't approve any stopgap spending this year in lieu of a full budget. The comments from the Chicago Democrat came as Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner called lawmakers back to Springfield for a 10-day special session beginning Wednesday. Full story.

Paula Abdul cancels Allstate performances

Paula Abdul has canceled her performance last night and tonight at Allstate Arena after suffering a "temporary injury." Abdul was scheduled to play in Rosemont along with Boyz II Men and New Kids on the Block as part of their Total Package Tour. Full story.

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent auditions kick off for 2017

More than 50 hopefuls who have officially registered for initial auditions to Suburban Chicago's Got Talent. The summer competition is co-sponsored by the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, the Prairie Center for the Arts, the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce, Salon Lorrene, Zeigler Automotive Group and Amita Health. Full story.

Indicted Libertyville school officials turn selves in

A Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128 school board member and the secretary to the district's superintendent turned themselves in to Lake County authorities yesterday, a day after they were indicted on perjury charges. The charges allege they signed documents falsely claiming they were present during the circulation of nominating petitions for the April 5 school board election, and the signatures were obtained in their presence. Full story.

Another Davidson home run lifts White Sox over Orioles

Matt Davidson homered for the fourth straight game against the Orioles yesterday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, and the Sox emerged with a 5-2 win while taking 3 of 4 from Baltimore in the series. Full story.