Chicago Lacrosse Cup coming to Vernon Hills

The Vernon Hills Park District will host Peak 21 Lacrosse's Chicago Lacrosse Cup June 19-21, in Deerpath Park, 299 Onwentsia Road, and the Vernon Hills Athletic Complex, 300 Nike Parkway, off Fairway Drive.

The event will showcase some of the best high school lacrosse players from the Midwest and beyond. Approximate game times will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 19; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 21.

Visit https://chicagolacrossecup.com/ for more information.