Suspect charged in McHenry County burglary, shooting death

A Wonder Lake man has been charged in the home invasion death of a McHenry man in late May, McHenry County sheriff's officials said Thursday.

Donald P. Jouravleff, 52, was found shot and wounded around 1 a.m. May 27 in his home in the 1800 block of Davis Avenue near the Route 176 Fox River Bridge in an unincorporated area near McHenry. He died later that day at Centegra McHenry Medical Center.

On Wednesday, Jared J. Fox, 25, was formally charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and residential burglary. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

Police earlier this month released the description of two men they think are responsible. A witness told police that two men entered the home, shot Jouravleff and then stole his money.

They were described as a short, white man wearing dark clothing and a white mask and as a black man wearing a black do-rag with a neon green bandanna covering his face, a black hoodie, dark pants, and tan shoes or boots.

A dark pickup truck and dark, mid-size SUV, both with loud exhausts, were seen in the area at the time of the shooting, police said.

An autopsy confirmed that Jouravleff died of complications from a gunshot wound. Toxicology tests are pending.

Police say the investigation remains active and that additional arrests are expected.

"This announcement is recognized by law enforcement as a first step in seeking justice for the family of Donald and supporting them through closure," Sheriff Bill Prim said in a statement. "The tireless work of our investigators over the last 20 days is a testament to the dedication of McHenry County Law Enforcement."

Anyone with information should contact the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team at (815) 363-2201.

Fox is expected to next appear in a McHenry County courtroom at 9 a.m. June 21.