Steve R. Rebora dies; carpet seller returned to art in retirement

In the decades he spent selling carpet, Steve Rebora would tell customers about colors, floor plans, price per square foot, and the merits of a tight weave. But on weekends and at night, he drew cartoons.

So it was a sweet turn of events that when he retired at 65, he was able to focus on his art. After nearly 20 years of enjoying a second career as an artist, Mr. Rebora, who had been in failing health, died Friday at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, his son said. He was 83.

His family plans to incorporate his work into a final send-off. "Instead of a wake where we all stand around and cry," said his wife, Joyce Kuhlmann Rebora, "we're going to have a celebration of his life at the Vale Craft Gallery," 230 W. Superior, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m on July 14. Many of his pieces will be on display.

