Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 6/15/2017 10:59 AM

Steve R. Rebora dies; carpet seller returned to art in retirement

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

In the decades he spent selling carpet, Steve Rebora would tell customers about colors, floor plans, price per square foot, and the merits of a tight weave. But on weekends and at night, he drew cartoons.

So it was a sweet turn of events that when he retired at 65, he was able to focus on his art. After nearly 20 years of enjoying a second career as an artist, Mr. Rebora, who had been in failing health, died Friday at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, his son said. He was 83.

His family plans to incorporate his work into a final send-off. "Instead of a wake where we all stand around and cry," said his wife, Joyce Kuhlmann Rebora, "we're going to have a celebration of his life at the Vale Craft Gallery," 230 W. Superior, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m on July 14. Many of his pieces will be on display.

For the full story, click here.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account