updated: 6/15/2017 6:53 AM

Report: Lake Barrington man gets four years for filming teen changing in Algonquin health club

Lee Filas
 
 

A Lake Barrington man was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday for secretly recording a teen girl changing inside an Algonquin health cub bathroom, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

James T. Zeas, who once worked as an attorney in Crystal Lake, is required to serve 50 percent of the sentence handed down in court Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune reports. Zeas' law license has been suspended indefinitely, and he is also required to register as a sex offender for life.

According to media reports, Zeas was found guilty of hiding a camera in a gym changing area to film the girl as she changed into a bathing suit.

The video was discovered in 2011 by Zeas' wife, who turned it over to authorities when the couple was going through a divorce.

