Rauner calls special session on state budget

hello

Gov. Bruce Rauner wants lawmakers to return to Springfield for a 10-day special session to try to do what they haven't accomplished in three years: Pass a state budget.

He has called a special legislative session to run from Wednesday, June 21, through the June 30 end of the fiscal year.

Rauner said Republicans have put together a "budget plan I can sign" and expressed hope the Democrat-led General Assembly will agree.