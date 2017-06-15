New Lisle library majority takes control, deny they want to close it

hello

Members of a new majority that gained control this week of the Lisle Library District board say they want to limit spending and save taxpayers money.

But they're strongly denying claims they're "anti-library" and ultimately want to close the building at 777 Front St.

"I am a pro-library resident," new Trustee Liz Sullivan said. "I'm the last person who wants to eliminate the library."

Sullivan and Marjorie Bartelli, both elected in April, have formed a four-person majority on the seven-member board along with trustees Jay Fisher and Thomas Hummel. The other members of the board are Richard Flint, Longry Wang and Emily Swistak, another newly seated trustee.

During the new board's first meeting Wednesday night, Fisher, Hummel, Sullivan and Bartelli ousted Flint as board president and elevated Fisher to that position in a 4-3 vote.

Hummel and Sullivan then were picked to become vice president and secretary, respectively. Wang, who was re-elected in April, will serve as treasurer.

"It's a great honor," Fisher said of becoming board president. "I want to try to move the library forward."

That includes addressing concerns that the revamped board might cut staffing or reduce hours.

Sullivan blamed the rumors on the spring election campaign when political opponents spread claims she and Bartelli want to close the library.

"I don't know where they got that," she said. "I don't want to close the library."

Even though he was wasn't up for re-election, Hummel said false claims were made against him, too. The self-described fiscal conservative says his goal isn't to eliminate funding for the library.

Still, he said he wants to save taxpayers money.

"If there's anywhere we can control spending, I think we should do that," he said.

For example, he said, the library should pursue shared services with other government entities in Lisle or libraries in neighboring towns.

Fisher, who has been on the board since 2015, said the previous board had "some disagreements" about budgetary issues, but there wasn't any talk of reducing hours or cutting staffing.

"I would not be in favor of either of those," he said.

Fisher said he believes "a lot of the fire" during the campaign stemmed from a debate about what should happen to the library building.

Some members of the previous board advocated for a new building while others backed the idea of upgrading the existing facility. A third option was to construct an addition.

But the board never made a final decision and the discussion was pushed back until after the library finishes a community engagement project.

As part of that project, consultants are seeking feedback from residents about the library. A community forum is planned for 7 p.m. June 21.

Information gathered during the process will be presented to the board.

Fisher said he hopes the project will help the library find ways to attract residents who don't use it.

"My goal is to try to get more people into the library," he said. "This is a resource that I want more of the community to utilize."

After the community engagement project is done, Fisher said, the board will decide the building's fate.

In the meantime, Sullivan said the library needs to change and reach out to residents through social media.

She encouraged anyone concerned about the library to attend board meetings and express their opinions. "Let them hear what goes on," she said.