Crime
updated: 6/14/2017 12:21 PM

Yorkville man charged in North Aurora robbery; nearby clerk saw video

  • Jordan Burgos of Yorkville has been charged with robbing a North Aurora liquor store on June 6.

Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

A Yorkville man has been charged with the June 6 robbery the Sunny Liquors store in North Aurora.

And police are crediting news media, social media and "numerous" tips from the public for identifying the suspect.

Jordan A. Burgos, 26, of the 0-100 block of Highview Drive, was arrested Tuesday after a clerk at a convenience store on the 900 block of South Lake Street (Route 31) in Aurora saw a customer who looked like the suspect in surveillance photos and video police had publicized. The clerk called 911, but by the time police arrived, he had left.

Police say they saw Burgos driving near Lake and Ashland Avenue, and chased him. Burgos crossed double-yellow lines, sped, and drove through three red lights, before stopping at Lincolnway (Route 31) and Airport Road.

He is charged with armed robbery and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Burgos was paroled in October 2016 from the Danville Correctional Center. He had been serving sentences for criminal trespassing, burglary, forgery and residential burglary.

He is being held on $100,000 bail.

"The North Aurora Police Department would like to acknowledge the media coverage, social media shares, and numerous tips from the public which helped identify Burgos and ultimately resulted in his arrest one week after the armed robbery, North Aurora Deputy Chief Scott Buziecki said in a news release. "The tips were vital to the case and are great examples of the public and police working together to make our communities safer."

