Who was the shooter?

hello

Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, center, and other members of the Republican Congressional softball team, stand behind police tape of the scene of a multiple shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas is placed into an ambulance at the scene of a shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Members of Congress were practicing for a game when a gunman started shooting.

James Hodgkinson of Belleville protests outside of the United States Post Office in Downtown Belleville in this file photo. Hodgkinson is part of the "99%" team drawing attention to the disproportionate amount of money and political power the top 1 percent of Americans have acquired. He has been identified as the gunman who attacked congressmen Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Bellville News Democrat / Derik Holtmann

One of the biggest questions coming out of the shooting in Virginia has been: who was James T. Hodgkinson?

Hodgkinson, 66, was named as the alleged shooter at the Congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning by law enforcement. President Donald Trump confirmed in a statement mid-morning that he died shortly after he was taken into custody.

But up until Wednesday morning, the shooter seemed to have led a fairly normal metro-east life.

The gunman was born in 1951 to Deloris and James J. Hodgkinson. He was one of three children and grew up in Belleville, graduating from Belleville West High School in 1968.

He joined the high school wrestling and track teams as a freshman in 1965, according to the school yearbook. In his sophomore and junior years, yearbooks list him as a member of the varsity wrestling team at Belleville West.

No activities or clubs were listed in the shooter's senior yearbook.

While others of his family moved away, he settled in Belleville with his wife, Sue.

Beginning in 1969, he studied aviation at Belleville Area College, which later became Southwestern Illinois College. Then in the fall of 1971, he transferred to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, then only six years open in its current location. Hodgkinson took two classes in one term, according to SIUE spokesman Doug McIlhagga, but did not complete a degree.

Five years later he opened JTH Construction, which he operated for nearly 20 years, according to his Facebook page. In 1994, JTH Construction became JTH Inspections, a home inspection and air quality testing service that he listed as closed in 2016.

Law enforcement officials have not said what they believe his motive may have been. The shooter's social media was marked by politics; he took part in a protest against income inequality at the Belleville Post Office in 2012 and often wrote letters to the Belleville News-Democrat in protest against conservative policies. He was a strong Bernie Sanders supporter and apparently volunteered for Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign, and had repeatedly taken a Democratic ballot in recent elections.

In March, the gunman was warned to stop firing his gun at trees on his property after neighbor complaints. He had a valid Illinois Firearms Owner's Identification card at the time. In 2006, his shotgun was confiscated after a domestic fight between Hodgkinson, his daughter and two of his daughter's friends. The charges were later dismissed. He has had other minor charges, including a DUI and resisting arrest charge that was dismissed in 1993, for which he received court supervision.

According to news reports, Sue Hodgkinson has told reporters that Hodgkinson had been living in Alexandria, Va. for the past few months. There was no record of divorce filings in St. Clair County, however. Sue Hodgkinson's employer, a local accounting firm, declined to comment.

His brother, Michael Hodgkinson, told the New York Times that James was unhappy about the election of President Trump and had gone to Washington D.C. to protest. However, he also said that while James was "engaged in politics," he otherwise led a normal life and had told his wife he would be returning home soon because he missed her and their dogs.

Instead, he is accused of opening fire on the baseball practice, injuring five people, including the House Republican whip.

Social media accounts for both James Hodgkinson and his wife were deluged with abusive comments ever since law enforcement named him as the shooter. Facebook has apparently taken down his accounts.