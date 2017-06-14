Severe thunderstorm warning for suburbs

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

From the National Weather Service:

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Eastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois...

Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois...

Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois...

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois...

Central Cook County in northeastern Illinois...

Until 545 PM CDT

* At 502 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sugar Grove to Shorewood, moving northeast at 55 mph.

* HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts, and hail to the size of pennies.

Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations affected include...

Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Carol Stream and Romeoville.