Popular juried art show returns to Cantigny

Something special is blooming this weekend among the gardens at Cantigny Park -- fine art.

The Art in Bloom Cantigny Fine Art Festival, a Father's Day weekend tradition at the park, will feature more than 75 juried artists in a variety of media, displaying and offering their work for sale, spokesman Jeff Reiter said. Between 4,000 and 5,000 visitors are expected during the festival, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton.

"This year's show will be a lot like in years past and that seems to be just fine for our visitors. They love this festival," Reiter said. "There are a lot of art festivals out there, and we know that, but Art in Bloom stands above because of the venue. There is a lot to do here. It's not just out in the parking lot."

While the First Division Museum is closed for renovations, the gardens and the Robert R. McCormick House will be open for tours during the festival.

Cantigny musical favorites Classical Blast and Guitarra Azul also are returning this year.

"It's the absolute perfect music for this event that really kicks off the summer here," Reiter said. "We've got amazing art, great music and the really popular food trucks are returning this year."

The weekend opens Friday with Cantigny's first Family Night of the summer featuring a cruise night theme. The 8:30 p.m. movie in the park will be "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," and at least a dozen Star Wars characters are expected to attend.

On Sunday, a Father's Day Brunch seatings are at 10 a.m. and 12:30 and 3 p.m. in the Red Oak Room. For reservations, call (630) 260-8194 or email pduquette@cantigny.org.