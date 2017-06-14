Elk Grove Park District commissioner accused of punching parks employee

A longtime Elk Grove Park District commissioner is accused of punching a park district employee at the Pavilion Fitness Center, authorities say.

Bill O'Malley, the park board's treasurer, was charged with misdemeanor simple battery after he was accused of hitting a 25-year-old male employee in the stomach about 4:15 p.m. Friday, June 2, Elk Grove Police Chief Chuck Walsh said Wednesday.

O'Malley turned himself into police Tuesday and was later released on bond.

In a phone call Wednesday morning, O'Malley declined to comment on the allegations or whether he planned to resign.

"I've been advised not to speak about this incident at all," he said.

After the employee reported the misdemeanor, detectives interviewed witnesses and viewed surveillance video from inside the fitness center at 1000 Wellington Ave. Walsh declined to comment on what led to the altercation pending completion of the police report.

O'Malley, a 16-year park district commissioner, previously served as president. Two years ago, the park board drew criticism for overturning anti-nepotism rules so O'Malley's son could get a job with the park district. O'Malley abstained from the vote.