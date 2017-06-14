Dawn Patrol: Northwest suburban tax bills rising big; motorcycle crash victim dies

hello

Property taxes for the average Northwest Cook County homeowner are expected to rise by about $560 this year. Courtesy of David Weekley Homes

Average property tax bills to spike $560 in Northwest Cook County

Homeowners in Northwest Cook County can expect an average bump of about $560 on property tax bills that will go out later this month. Full story

Buffalo Grove victim of June 1 motorcycle accident dies

Chris Monsen, 27, of Buffalo Grove has died at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge of complications from multiple injuries in a June 1 motorcycle accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. Full story

Popular Bloomingdale musician faces federal child porn charges

A 24-year-old Bloomingdale musician known for singing covers of popular songs online now faces federal charges for asking underage girls to make pornographic videos, officials say. Full story

Pedestrian struck in Des Plaines crosswalk

A woman in her 30s was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck her in a crosswalk Tuesday in Des Plaines, officials say. Full story

One injured, Naperville residents displaced by kitchen fire

A kitchen fire sent one person to the hospital and displaced the residents of a Naperville apartment unit Tuesday, officials say. Full story

Employee accused of stealing from DuPage court clerk

A North Aurora man has been released on bond after being charged with stealing $375 from the office of the DuPage County Clerk of the Circuit Court, authorities said Tuesday. Full story

In lawsuit, Elburn company claims Facebook page secretly favors advertisers

An Elburn-based company has sued the operator of a "What's Happening" Facebook site, arguing he has stacked the deck to favor secret paying advertisers. Full story

BMX flatland rider treats kids to a show

The parking lot at Wauconda Area Library was turned into a BMX stage as flatland rider Matt Wilhelm of Naperville entertained kids yesterday. Full story.

Rizzo provides spark at top as Cubs rout Mets 14-3

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon went with a new lineup last night, putting his first baseman at the top of the batting order. Full story