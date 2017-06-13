Shooting near Arlington Heights a drive-by, no arrests yet

hello

The shooter who struck two men Monday afternoon near Arlington Heights fired a gun from a car into a group of people, Cook County sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

The drive-by shooting occurred about 12:40 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Bonhill Drive, near Lake-Cook Road and Route 53. Sheriff's office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said four men were walking near an apartment complex in the area, when the car drove by and an occupant fired a gun.

A 20-year-old man had serious injuries, and an 18-year-old man had injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Ansari said, also updating the ages, which initially had been reported as 19 and 21. Ansari said she didn't know if the men had been released from the hospital.

The other two men in the group were uninjured, she said.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting, she said.

The apartment complex was cordoned off with police tape Monday afternoon while police investigated, keeping residents from their homes for about two hours.