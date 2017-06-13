Northwest suburban police blotter

hello

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Thieves stole a package between 7:45 and 8:45 p.m. June 8 delivered to a lobby on the 700 block of West Rand Road. The victim reports this is an ongoing problem.

• Thieves stole a red and black mountain bike between June 7 and 10 from a driveway on the 600 block of South Dryden. Value was estimated at $479.

• A man was seen taking a women's blue and white bicycle around 8:48 p.m. June 8 locked to a bike rack at Arlington Heights Memorial Library, 500 N. Dunton. Value was estimated at $332.

• Thieves stole a black bicycle between 1 and 7 p.m. June 8 from a driveway on the 0-100 block of East Noyes. Value was estimated at $260.

• Two teenage boys were seen trying to break into a shed around 7:45 p.m. June 11 at Greenbrier School, 2330 N. Verde.

• Vandals sprayed paint between June 9 and 12 on various areas of a construction site on the 800 block of East Central Road.

• Vandals damaged two metal sheds around 5:40 a.m. June 7 at Rolling Green Country Club, 2529 E. Rand Road

• Vandals damaged the glass on a Pace bus stop shelter between 5 p.m. June 7 and 8 a.m. June 8 at 550 W. Algonquin Road.

Bartlett

• Vandals scratched the door at Prarieview Elementary School on the 280 block of Mayflower Lane on June 1.

• Thieves stole a hoverboard around 2 p.m. June 4 out of a backyard on the 1000 block of Dartmouth Drive. Value was estimated at $398.

• Vandals slashed three tires around 8 p.m. June 4 on the 100 block of Lucille Court. Damage was estimated at $300.

• Vandals set a mailbox on fire around 6:40 a.m. June 8 on the 700 block of Heather Lane. Damage was estimated at $50.

Buffalo Grove

• Burglars ransacked an unlocked 2016 Buick Enclave and stole a purse between 1:45 and 3:45 p.m. June 2 in an open garage on the 0-100 block of East Fabish Drive. Value was estimated at $105.

• Burglars stole a backpack with shoes valued at $60, clothes, and personal training guide between 11 p.m. June 3 and 6:15 a.m. June 4 out of an unlocked 2017 Dodge Ram pickup on the 600 block of Cobblestone Lane.

Des Plaines

• A resident was scammed out of $3,150 May 26 after a man told him he deserved a refund for computer service he had paid for between three and six months ago. The offender told the resident he could fix the problem if the man would give the scammer remote access to his computer. While in the computer, the offender appeared to refund $5,000 instead of $500. He told the victim he would lose his job if he didn't fix the error. The victim was instructed to pay back the excess funds by sending two MoneyGrams for $2,100 and $1,050. The victim sent the money before he realized it was a scam.

• Thieves stole a black backyard barrel charcoal grill out of an underground storage area between May 23 and 30 at a home on the 500 block of Yale Court. Value was estimated at $98.

• Vandals broke a double pane window between May 16 and 30 near doors No. 5 and No. 6 at Forest School, 1345 S. Fifth Ave.

• Burglars broke into a 2007 BMW between May 28 and 30 in a restaurant lot, 1414 E. Oakton St., and stole a pair of sunglasses, digital camera with lenses, purse, watch, bracelet with charms, perfume, shoes and dress. Value was estimated at $3,890.

• Roman Ortega, 32, of the 1900 block of South Chestnut Street, Des Plaines, was arrested around 7:50 p.m. May 30 during a traffic stop at Ash and Howard avenues and charged with fleeing and eluding and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. A court date is June 27.

• Thieves stole a cellphone in a pink case between 2 and 3 p.m. May 23 out of a gym locker at Chippewa Middle School.

• Thieves stole a wallet between 7 and 7:30 p.m. May 25 out of a shopping cart at Mariano's, 10 E. Golf Road. Someone made fraudulent purchases with the victim's cards at a nearby Target. The purse contained $80.

• Vandals broke a double-pane window between 4 p.m. May 28 and 9:15 a.m. May 26 on the southeast corner of the field house in South Park, 1990 White St. Damage was estimated at $1,200.

• Thieves stole the front grill between 6 p.m. May 29 and 11 a.m. May 30 from a Volkswagen Touareg at Advanced Security, 1645 Birchwood Ave.

Elk Grove Village

• Thieves stole two cellphones between 1:45 and 4:05 p.m. May 23 out of a Holiday Inn washroom, 1000 Busse Road. Value was estimated at $1,000.

• Paris D. Smart, 42, of the 200 block of Washington Square, Elk Grove Village, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. May 28 at his home and charged with aggravated unlawful restraint and unlawful use of a weapon. A court date is June 16.

Hanover Park

• Vandals apparently jumped on and shattered a vehicle windshield around 3:37 a.m. June 10 on the 6000 block of Church Street.

• Burglars stole two bicycles around 8:55 p.m. June 7 out of an open garage on the 1400 block of Nautilus. One bike was recovered.

Mount Prospect

• A man was seen on a security video stealing five spare tires between 4:47 and 5:01 a.m. June 6 from five vehicles at Enterprise Truck Rental, 400 W. Dempster St. The offender drove his light brown car up to each vehicle, broke the spare tire winch and put the tire into his trunk. Loss was estimated at $4,000.

Palatine

• Burglars stole $70 between 6 p.m. May 29 and 11:30 a.m. May 30 out of a 2002 Nissan sedan on the 700 block of East Pennsylvania Drive.

Prospect Heights

• Vandals dented the front driver's-side bumper on a 2014 Honda Civic between 10:30 p.m. May 27 and 7 a.m. May 28 on the 200 block of Tully Place.

• Vandals slashed the front driver's-side tire on a 2015 Nissan Rogue between 7:30 and 8 a.m. May 22 in a business lot at 684 N. Milwaukee Ave.

• Vandals smashed the rear passenger's-side window and slashed the front and rear passenger's-side tires between 5 and 7:p.m. May 18 in an apartment lot on the 800 block of East Old Willow Road. Damage was estimated at $250.

• Thieves stole a cellphone between 3 and 3:20 a.m. June 4 from a table in Home Bar, 1227 N. Rand Road. Value was estimated at $200.

• Thieves stole the catalytic converter between 9 p.m. June 1 and 7 a.m. June 2 from a 2005 Hyundai Tucson and 2003 Buick Rendezvous on the 800 block of East Old Willow Road.

Schaumburg

• Jaime Moreno, 32, of the 3700 block of West School Street, Chicago, was arrested around 3:10 p.m. May 14 in a parking lot at Woodfield Mall and charged with battery. The report said he punched another motorist in the face during a traffic confrontation. A court date is June 20.

Wheeling

• Vandals punched-in the front driver's-side door lock between 10:30 p.m. May 21 and 7:46 a.m. May 22 on a 2016 Dodge Charger in a condominium lot on the 1500 block of Sandpebble Drive.