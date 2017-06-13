Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/13/2017 5:08 PM

Eight years later, Cornerstone project moving forward in Grayslake

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Eight years after it first was announced, work is expected to finally begin later this summer on a small portion of the massive Cornerstone project at Alleghany and Peterson roads in Grayslake.

      Eight years after it first was announced, work is expected to finally begin later this summer on a small portion of the massive Cornerstone project at Alleghany and Peterson roads in Grayslake.
    Doug T. Graham | Staff Photographer

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

The group behind a massive project launched in 2009 to develop 641 acres near Alleghany and Peterson roads in Grayslake figured they'd have to delay work until the economy improved.

They just didn't know it would take eight years.

Grayslake officials this month gave the Skokie-based Alter Group the go-ahead to develop 40 acres of what's been called the Cornerstone project, initially proposed as a sprawling mix of light industrial uses, office buildings, homes and retail spaces.

Village leaders first announced the planned $818 million Cornerstone development in 2009. But just a year later, Alter Group Senior Vice President Stephen Park said construction wouldn't begin for at least two years because of "economic factors."

More than seven years after that delay was announced, the Grayslake village board last week gave Alter the go-ahead to develop a 40-acre section on the eastern portion of the Cornerstone site.

However, it is unclear what kind of uses the project will include. According to village documents, Alter has no specific users lined up at this point. They plan to separate the 40 acres into 46 thin "slivers" of land that can be combined to suit whatever development the company attracts.

"The economic conditions were different then," Grayslake Assistant Village Manager Kevin Timony said of the initial proposal. "At this time they are not sure if they will have residential and retail (components)."

Alter will construct a road, called Cornerstone Parkway, that will run north of Peterson Road. The 40-acre portion of the project is located east of where the new road will be built.

Although the original Cornerstone plan had Grayslake contributing up to $14 million for road and sewer improvements to jump start development, Timony said the village will not spend any money on the 40-acre portion recently approved. If more development occurs in the future, he said, the village would help pay for utilities and other costs.

Work on the project is expected to begin in a month or two.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account